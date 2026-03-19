<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Hits Hard, Gushes Sidharth Malhotra In New Post

Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened to glowing reactions from audiences and celebrities alike today. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film had already generated strong word of mouth following its paid previews on March 18.

Sidharth Malhotra wrote on Instagram Stories, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge hits hard with unapologetic patriotism and razor-sharp geopolitical undertones, paired with stylised action and a background score that keeps you locked in. Ranveer Singh is an absolute force as always!! Along with other Power-packed performances across the board Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi."

He further added, "This one doesn't just entertain, it stays with you. Rare to see every department firing at this level!!! The writing really grips you, the direction stays sharp and controlled and there's real conviction in every performance. This is what happens when a team comes together with clarity and intent. Aditya Dhar, your narrative and vision truly stand out. powerful and purposeful from start to finish."

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan shared, "#Dhurandhar The Revenge is Top Notch @adityadharfilms has created an unforgettable cinematic experience And @ranveersingh delivers a Storm. A must watch."

A video of Sunny Deol talking about Dhurandhar 2 went viral on social media. In the video, Sunny Deol extended his best wishes to filmmaker Aditya Dhar for the film. He called Dhar a talented director.

#Dhurandhar2 - Sunny Deol sends his best wishes to filmmaker Aditya Dhar for the success of Dhurandhar 2 🔥

He praised Aditya Dhar as a brilliant director and appreciated him for giving tribute and credit by using iconic elements and dialogues inspired by his films

Sunny Deol… pic.twitter.com/ml7LHbBmvt — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) March 19, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 casting director Mukesh Chhabra also wrote a long note dedicated to director Aditya Dhar on X.

Only love for you @AdityaDharFilms

Thank you for trusting us ❤️🧿 pic.twitter.com/FMgGJGmlKA — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) March 19, 2026

Last night, Preity Zinta also watched the movie and shared her thoughts on Instagram.

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.

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