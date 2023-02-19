About Last Night: Bigg Boss's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare And Others Partied Together At Bastian

The party seems to never stop for contestants of Bigg Boss season 16. The most talked about "mandli gang", namely, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, and Sumbul Touqeer were captured partying to their heart's content on Saturday night at a Mumbai restaurant called Bastian. However, the winner of this season of Bigg Boss, MC Stan, and Sajid Khan, also part of the "mandli" gang, was not present at the venue. Joining them in the party scenes was, however, Sreejita De, another fellow contestant of Bigg Boss 16 which aired its finale a week back.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia made heads turn in her white ensemble while Sumbul looked lovely in her green dress. Shiv and Abdu were also captured posing cutely for the shutterbugs. Here's a look at some of the pictures from last night.

A few days back, Farah Khan had hosted a Bigg Boss bash at her house. Uploading a short video from the night on her Instagram wall, the Main Hoon Na director wrote, "Party of the year !!". In the video, the Bigg Boss 16 contestants namely Sajid Khan, who is Farah Khan's younger brother, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and others were seen grooving to the Bigg Boss anthem of this season. "My favorite show, MANDLIROCKS p.s.- m___c___stan singing anthem for the first time" read the caption which showed Bigg Boss winner MC stan mouthing the lyrics of the anthem, a first for the rapper, who throughout his Bigg Boss stay had refrained from singing it. In a delight to the Bigg Boss fans, the video also showed the 'Mandli' gang aka Abdu, Stan, Nimrit, Sajid, and Shiv, get together with the other contestants like Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, and Soundarya Sharma to sing the Bigg Boss anthem. Check the video out.

This comes weeks after rapper MC Stan was declared the winner of the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss season 16, beating his friend Shiv Thakare. Show host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan presented the trophy, prize money of over ₹ 31 lakhs, and a car to Stan.

Politician-model Archana Gautam finished fourth while actor Shalin Bhanot, who is known for shows like Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar stood in the fifth position. Actors Tina Datta, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita De, and dancer Gori Nagori also attended the finale to support their favorite contestant inside the house.

The grand finale also saw Bollywood star Sunny Deol promote his upcoming film Gadar 2 along with co-star Ameesha Patel, and the team of the new show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.