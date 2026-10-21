'I Would Rather Go Without Cuts': Abhinay Deo On <i>Doosra</i>, <i>Delhi Belly</i> Getting A Certificates

Filmmaker Abhinay Deo says he has never had a major disagreement with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), despite making films that have received adult ratings. His latest film, Doosra, and his 2011 dark comedy Delhi Belly both received A certificates, but the director says he has never had to fight with the board over cuts.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Abhinay shared that his meetings with the certification board have been short and straightforward. He also revealed that he would rather accept an adult rating than make changes to his films simply to secure a U/A certificate.

“My experience with anything that could be considered objectionable goes back to Delhi Belly, my first movie, and now Doosra, my latest film. Interestingly, both films were adult-rated, and both were passed without cuts. My meeting with the board lasted seven or eight minutes, maybe ten. They asked what rating I was expecting, and I said a U/A rating would be great, but if that meant cuts, I would rather go without them.”

He added that the board had asked him to change just one word in each film. “It's a very interesting story because both my films were adult-rated with just one word changed. I have never had a fight with them,” he said.

Why Abhinay Deo was comfortable with an A certificate for Doosra

Doosra has reportedly faced questions over a few scenes, including a brief shot involving a nude photograph in an adult magazine that the protagonist's father catches her looking at as a child. The CBFC also raised concerns about a reference to the Babri Masjid episode and sought changes to the scene.

However, Abhinay chose to retain footage he considered important to the story, accepting an A certificate rather than making the requested cuts.

The filmmaker also explained that the team was comfortable with the film receiving an adult rating, even though its subject could be relevant to younger audiences.

“We were very clear that we were fine with an adult certification. This is not a film for a 13-year-old to come and watch on their own, though it is a very important film for a 13-year-old to see as well,” he said.

Abhinay added that he would be happy for the film to reach viewers on a streaming platform eventually. He was also quick to point out that his experience with the CBFC might not be the same as that of other filmmakers who have spoken about difficulties during certification.

Abhinay Deo on Doosra's short runtime

Another aspect of Doosra that the director discussed was its runtime. At around 78 minutes, the film is shorter than most mainstream theatrical releases, and Abhinay believes it would work best if audiences could watch it without an interval.

He acknowledged that exhibitors have their own commercial concerns but feels the viewing experience should also be considered.

“In a 78-minute film that is an intense drama, I think it can very easily go without a break. There are some films where the first half itself is longer than 78 minutes these days,” he said.

“I understand that they need to sell popcorn, but at the end of the day, they exist because of films. They need to be a little more sensitive towards the films as well,” he added.

The film does have a possible break point around the middle, marked by a jump in the timeline. However, Abhinay would prefer audiences to watch it in one sitting.

“Imagine, you're at the 38-minute mark and you're taking a break. You haven't even had the popcorn bucket you bought before the film started,” he said with a laugh.

What is Doosra about?

Directed by Abhinay Deo, Doosra draws inspiration from India's famous NatWest Series victory over England in 2002, particularly Sourav Ganguly's shirt-waving celebration at Lord's.

The film follows Tara, played by Plabita Borthakur, a young woman growing up in a conservative household in Rajasthan. After watching Ganguly's celebration on television, she finds inspiration in his refusal to conform and begins questioning the restrictions placed on her own life.

The film is produced by Masha Sajdeh and Rohan Sajdeh, with Neeta Shah as co-producer. Agnello Oswin Dias has written the story and screenplay, while Ram Sampat has composed the original score. The cast also includes Ankur Vikal, Samidha Guru, Tvisha Seema and Krishna Gokani.