Spot The Deols Dancing In This Wedding Pic: Abhay And Sunny In Front - Bobby's There As Well

It is celebration time in the Deol household with Karan Deol marrying his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya in the presence of family and friends over the weekend. Karan Deol – who is the grandson of legendary actor Dharmendra and son of Sunny Deol – got married in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony. Over the weekend, several pictures and images of the ceremony have been shared on social media. Now, adding to the list, Karan Deol's uncle, Abhay Deol has shared a new image. In it, he is seen dancing with his cousins Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in the baraat. Dressed in Indian ensembles, the three stars look dapper. Sharing the image, Abhay Deol wrote, “One of my favourite moments captured by Tina Dehal from the wedding. Me dancing with my brothers Sunny Deol and (a hint of) Bobby Deol with my sister Ritu Atwal in the background. Almost like a still from a movie!”

Sharing some more images of himself from the wedding, Abhay Deol wrote, “The wedding look. Gonna be putting up multiple posts because we got too many wonderful shots!”

Bobby Deol also shared a special post celebrating his nephew and his new bride. Sharing an image of Bobby Deol and his family clicked with the newlyweds, the actor wrote, “Blessed to have a daughter in our family now … God bless you both.”

Sunny Deol also shared lovely images from his son's wedding ceremony and said, “Today I gained a beautiful daughter. Bless you, my Bachas [heart emojis]. God Bless!”

Bobby Deol replied to the post with heart emojis.

Following the wedding, Karan Deol also shared a gratitude note attached to some wedding pictures. In his note, he wrote, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows [heart emoji] The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!”

On the work front, Abhay Deol was last seen in the Netflix project Trial By Fire, for which he received widespread critical acclaim.