Karan Deol's First Post After Marrying Drisha Acharya: 'You Are My Today And All Of My Tomorrows'

Image was shared by Karan Deol. (courtesy: imkarandeol)

Actor Karan Deol – son of superstar Sunny Deol and grandson of legendary actor Dharmendra – married Drisha Acharya in Mumbai on Sunday [June 18]. The couple's wedding was an intimate ceremony in the presence of friends and family. Following the dreaming ceremony, Karan Deol has now shared three loved-up images of the couple clicked amid the rituals. In the images, Karan Deol looks dapper in his Indian ensemble while Drisha makes for a gorgeous bride in a lehenga. Sharing the images, Karan Deol wrote, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows [heart emoji] The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!”

In response, Karan Deol's uncle, actor Bobby Deol replied with heart emojis. Ranveer Singh – who was present at the sangeet and the wedding reception – also responded with heart emojis. Fans of the Deol family have also flooded the comment section with hearts and congratulatory messages.

Over the weekends, several pictures and videos of the wedding festivities have gone viral on social media. The most endearing of them all are visuals of Karan Deol's grandfather Dharmendra dancing his heart out ahead of the wedding. In the viral clip, the veteran actor – dressed in a brown suit and maroon turban – is seen dancing with his younger son Bobby Deol. You can watch the video here.

Dharmendra was, however, not the only one to put on his dancing shoes for the special weekend. Sunny Deol too put up a special performance for his son's sangeetnight. Sunny Deol – dressed to resemble Tara Singh, his character from the upcoming film Gadar 2 – danced to Main Nikla Gaddi Leke from Gadar. Needless to say, visuals of the performance that went viral on social media, received a lot of love from fans.

Watch it here:

On the work front, Karan Deol made his debut with the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and was last seen in the 2021 film Velle. Meanwhile, Dharmendra will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which releases on July 28. Sunny Deol will be seen in Gadar 2 and Bobby Deol in Animal, both scheduled to release on August 11.



