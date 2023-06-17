Highlights From Karan Deol And Drisha Acharya's Sangeet: Sunny Deol's Dance, The Ranveer Factor And More

Sunny Deol in a still from the video. (courtesy: varindertchawla)

Karan Deol will marry Drisha Acharya on June 18. This, however, is the story of the big, fat party that was Karan Deol's sangeet ceremony, held in Mumbai last night. At the festivities, Karan's dad, Sunny Deol danced his heart out. He was dressed as his famous Gadar character Tara Singh. Ranveer Singh, who co-stars with Karan's grandfather Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also attended the festivities and he danced with the groom-to-be. Abhay Deol and Deanne Panday also posted some inside pictures from last night's festivities.

Sunny Deol ruled the dance floor and how.

The one with Karan Deol and his squad.

Ranveer Singh greeted Karan Deol at the ceremony like this.

Meanwhile, Abhay Deol shared pictures of his OOTN and he wrote, "All dressed up for the sangeet by the talented Manish Malhotra. He added the hashtags #aboutlastnight and #sangeet.

Deanne Panday, posting inside pictures from the festivities, wrote in her caption, "Time to celebrate with close friends again. #sangeet #friends #love #wedding."

On the work front, Karan Deol made his debut in Bollywood with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019. The film also marked the Bollywood debut of Sahher Bambba. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas was directed by his father Sunny Deol. He also featured in the 2021 film Velle, in which Karan shared screen space with his uncle Abhay Deol. He will also be seen in Apne 2, in which he will star with his grandfather Dharmendra, dad Sunny and uncle Bobby Deol.

Sunny and Bobby Deol are veteran actor Dharmendra's children with his first wife Prakash Kaur, whom he married in 1954. Sunny Deol is best-known for featuring in movies like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Ghayal, Big Brother, Damini, Darr, Border and Tridev. He co-starred with brother Bobby Deol in Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewanafilm series and Poster Boys. After acting, Sunny Deol ventured into politics.