How Ranveer Singh Lit Up Karan Deol's Sangeet Ceremony. Watch

Ranveer Singh at the sangeet. (courtesy: varindertchawla)

Sunny Deol's son and actor Karan Deol is marrying his long-term girlfriend Drisha Acharya on Sunday. Ahead of their big day, a sangeet ceremony was hosted in Mumbai last night. The sangeet night was attended by members of the Deol family - Dharmendra, Sunny, Bobby and Abhay Deol among others. Ranveer Singh, who will co-star with Karan's grandfather Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahan, was also on the guest list. A video of Ranveer Singh from the sangeet ceremony is trending big time. It features the actor hugging Karan Deol. The latter section of the video features Ranveer Singh ruling the dance floor with his moves.

Check out the video of Ranveer Singh at Karan Deol's sangeet ceremony here:

Other than Ranveer Singh and Dharmendra, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will also star Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das and Churni Ganguly.

In terms of work, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, which released last year. He also starred in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar last year. His next project is Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt.

Ranveer Singh's filmography includes hits as well as critically acclaimed projects like Lootera, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat," Gully Boy, Simmba, 83 and a cameo in Sooryavanshi, to name a few.