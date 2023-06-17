Pics: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol And Others At Karan Deol And Drisha Acharya's Sangeet

Karan Deol with Drisha Acharya.

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol is all set to marry his girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18 and his wedding festivities are in full swing. The festivities began earlier this week with a roka ceremony and last night, the family united for a sangeet. Karan Deol and Drisha, dressed in their festive best for the occasion, stepped out for a photo-op session last night. Dharmendra wouldn't have missed his grandson's wedding festivities for the world. He was all smiles. Sunny Deol greeted the paparazzi with folded hands. Bobby Deol attended the bash with wife Tanya and son Aryaman. Deanne Panday was also clicked at the sangeet.

See pictures from the sangeet here:

Abhay Deol was dressed in his festive best.

Karan Deol made his debut in Bollywood with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019. The film also marked the Bollywood debut of Sahher Bambba. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas was directed by his father Sunny Deol. He also featured in the 2021 film Velle, in which Karan shared screen space with his uncle Abhay Deol. He will also be seen in Apne 2, in which he will star with his grandfather Dharmendra, dad Sunny and uncle Bobby Deol.

On the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film will also feature Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol's Gadar re-released in theatres last week. The second installment of the film will release on August 11. It will clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2.