Sunny Deol Shows Off Mehendi Design On His Hand At Son Karan's Pre-Wedding Ceremony

Sunny Deol at son Karan Deol's Mehendi ceremony.

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol showing off the henna design on his hands at son Karan Deol's Mehendi ceremony might be the cutest thing on the internet today. On Thursday, the Deol family along with their relatives and friend came under one roof to celebrate Karan Deol and his would-be-wife Drisha Acharya's pre-wedding celebrations. Sunny Deol was spotted in a pastel shirt and white pants as he took part in his son's Mehendi celebrations. While posing for the shutterbugs, Sunny Deol waved at them and also showed off his henna covered hand with religious symbols.

Groom-to-be Karan Deol was also spotted as he arrived at his residence for the pre-wedding cerebrations. The actor looked dapper in a yellow kurta and smiled widely for the cameras. For the unversed, Karan Deol is all set to marry his girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18.

The wedding festivities started earlier this week on Monday with the Roka ceremony. At present, a video of Sunny Deol dancing to the song Morni Banke from the 2018 film Badhaai Ho trending big time. Check out the video here:

Now, take a look at some photos from the Roka ceremony:

Karan got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya a few months ago in a private ceremony after dating for a long time. Karan, the older child of Sunny and Pooja Deol, made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and will be next seen in Apne 2.