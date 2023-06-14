Viral: Sunny Deol Dancing At Son Karan Deol's Roka Ceremony. Watch

Sunny Deol in a still from the video. (courtesy: LegendDeols)

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol's wedding festivities began with a roka ceremony on Monday night and videos and pictures from the festivities are trending a great deal. A video of Sunny Deol dancing to the song Morni Banke from the 2018 film Badhaai Ho is everywhere on social media. Brothers Sunny, Bobby and cousin Abhay Deol also posed together at the roka ceremony. Karan Deol is all set to marry his girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18.Check out the video here:

Here's a video of Karan and Drisha cutting a cake. For the festivities, Karan wore a blue kurta, while Drisha opted for a golden outfit.

Karan Deol made his debut in Bollywood with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019. The film also marked the Bollywood debut of Sahher Bambba. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas was directed by his father Sunny Deol. He also featured in the 2021 film Velle, in which Karan shared screen space with his uncle Abhay Deol. He will also be seen in Apne 2, in which he will star with his grandfather Dharmendra, dad Sunny and uncle Bobby Deol.

On the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film will also feature Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol's Gadar re-released in theatres last week. The second installment of the film will release on August 11. It will clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2.