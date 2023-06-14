Karan Deol In A Pic With His 'Best Men' Dad Sunny Deol And Brother Rajveer Deol

Karan Deol shared this image. (courtesy: )

Social media is abuzz with pictures and videos from Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol's pre-wedding celebrations and honestly, we are not complaining. Speaking of which, Karan Deol treated his Instafam on Wednesday with an adorable picture of himself with his "best men" father Sunny Deol and brother Rajveer Deol and it is adorable. In the picture, Katran can be seen dressed in a blue kurta while posing with his father in black and brother in a white shirt. Sharing the image, Karan simply wrote, "Couldn't be more grateful (red heart emoticon) My best men!." Karan's uncle Bobby Deol was quick to reply to the post with heart emojis.

For the unversed, Karan Deol is all set to marry his girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18.

Take a look at Karan's post here:

The wedding festivities started earlier this week on Monday with the Roka ceremony. At present, a video of Sunny Deol dancing to the song Morni Banke from the 2018 film Badhaai Ho trending big time. Check out the video here:

Now, take a look at some photos from the Roka ceremony:

Take a look at a video of Karan and Drisha cutting a cake. The couple, dressed in blue and golden looked lovely:

Karan got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya a few months ago in a private ceremony after dating for a long time. Karan, the older child of Sunny and Pooja Deol, made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and will be next seen in Apne 2.