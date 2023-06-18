Dharmendra Dances His Heart Out At Grandson Karan Deol's Wedding. Watch

Dharmendra pictures grooving to the beats of the dhol at Karan Deol's wedding.

Legendary actor Dharmendra is in a celebratory mood and for good reason. The actor's grandson Karan Deol – son of superstar Sunny Deol – got married to his partner Drisha Acharya in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and friends on Sunday. On the occasion, the veteran actor could not help but groove to the beats of the dhol. In videos that are going viral on social media, Dharmendra is seen dressed in a brown suit and maroon turban and dancing with his younger son Bobby Deol. Both father and son are seen smiling as they dance, as a bunch of on-lookers, who are part of the baraat, cheers them on.

Earlier today, Karan Deol was pictured arriving at the wedding venue on a horse. Check out the images here.

On Saturday, we also saw a glimpse of Sunny Deol dancing in joy at his son's sangeet ceremony. For the occasion, Sunny Deol is seen dressed to resemble Tara Singh, his character from Gadar and the upcoming Gadar 2. For the unversed, Gadar 2 releases on August 11.

A Karan Deol fan page also shared a video of the groom dancing with his squad. In the caption, they said, “Brother's tashan.”

Ranveer Singh, who will be seen with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,also attended the festivities and he danced with the groom-to-be. A video of Ranveer Singh hugging Karan Deol and dancing with him has gone viral on social media.

As mentioned above, Ranveer Singh and Dharmendra will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film will also star Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das and Churni Ganguly.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol will be seen in Gadar 2, which is releasing in theatres on August 11. Bobby Deol, on the other hand, will be seen in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. Interestingly, Animal will also release in theatres on August 11.