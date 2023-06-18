Pics: Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol And Others At Karan Deol's Wedding Ceremony

Sunny Deol, Abhay at Karan Deol's wedding.

Many congratulations to the Deol family as they are set to get Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol married. After keeping the fans and social media hooked to the pictures and videos from Sunny Deol's elder son's pre-wedding festivities, Karan Deol was pictured arriving at the wedding venue in a horse. The actor's friends and family assembled to welcome to groom as he got off the horse to enter the marriage premises. Karan Deol was dressed in a white kurta and turban and looked dapper as usual. Here's how the groom looked on his wedding day:

Coming to the groom's family, Karan's father, uncles and grandfather were also spotted arriving at the wedding venue in style. Karan's father Sunny Deol opted for a white and green sherwani for the special occasion. He was also seen waving at the shutterbugs. Sunny Deol's brothers Bobby and Abhay Deol were pictured in kurtas. All three siblings were seen wearing matching red turbans. Karan's grandfather, veteran actor Dharmendra was pictured inside a car as he arrived for the celebrations. He was clicked wearing a brown ensemble with a maroon turban.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On Friday night, the Deol family hosted a splendid Sangeet ceremony. At the festivities, Karan's dad, Sunny Deol danced his heart out. He was dressed as his famous Gadar character Tara Singh. Ranveer Singh, who co-starred with Karan's grandfather Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also attended the festivities and danced with the groom-to-be.

Take a look at Sunny Deol's performance:

Now, take a look at some of the pictures from the Sangeet ceremony:

The wedding festivities started earlier this week on Monday with the Roka ceremony. At present, a video of Sunny Deol dancing to the song Morni Banke from the 2018 film Badhaai Ho trending big time. Check out the video here:

Karan got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya a few months ago in a private ceremony after dating for a long time. Karan, the older child of Sunny and Pooja Deol, made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and will be next seen in Apne 2.