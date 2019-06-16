Aamir Khan Calls Lagaan 'A Memorable And Beautiful Journey'

A still from the film Lagaan (Courtesy: YouTube)

As Lagaan clocked 18 years of its release in Hindi cinema, superstar Aamir Khan called the film a memorable and beautiful journey. The film, which is set during the British Raj, completed 18 years on Saturday. Aamir, who played a farmer in the movie, thanked its director Ashutosh Gowariker.

"Thank you Ashutosh Gowariker, and thanks to everyone who has been a part of Lagaan. What a memorable and beautiful journey," Aamir tweeted.

Ashutosh Gowariker replied: "Thank you Aamir Khan for helping me embark on this incredible cinematic journey! And a big shout to the entire cast and crew that came along on this journey and made it truly memorable."

The film also stars Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne.

Aamir will be seen next inLal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump. The film will be penned by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan.