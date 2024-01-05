Aamir Khan And Ex-Wife Kiran Rao Dancing At Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare's Mehendi

Aamir Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: singer_ashusharma)

A video of Aamir Khan dancing along with ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad at his daughter Ira Khan's mehendi ceremony is trending a great deal. Aamir Khan's daughter Ira married celeb fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare earlier this week. The video has been shared on Instagram by one of the singers who performed at the event. Aamir Khan is seen grooving in the video. We also got a glimpse of filmmaker Kiran Rao and son Azad in the clip. Sharing another clip from Ira Khan's mehendi ceremony, the singer wrote, "Dhamaal program at Aamir's house. His daughter's mehendi (sic)." The other clip has glimpses of the singer posing with Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Junaid Khan.

Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July 2021. They continue to co-parent son Azad and they are frequently pictured together. Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his ex-wife Reena Dutta.

In terms of work, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role. He is also a producing a film titled Champions. Speaking of his next acting project, Aamir Khan said this at an event in Mumbai last year. "I haven't decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I'm feeling good about it because that's what I want to do right now. I'll do a film when I'm emotionally ready, for sure."