Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Wedding: Aamir Khan, Ex-Wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao And Others Pose Together

After the wedding ceremony, newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare were seen posing with their family members. In the video that has surfaced, Ira's parents Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta and brothers Junaid and Azad can be seen posing together. Joining them for pictures was also Aamir Khan's ex wife Kiran Rao. All were dressed in their festive finery as they smiled for the camera. While Ira looked beautiful in a light pink and blue traditional ensemble, her groom Nupur complemented her in a blue kurta.

In another picture, Aamir Khan can be seen posing with his daughter Ira and son-in-law Nupur Shikhare. Aamir Khan, who is often seen in casuals opted for a traditional outfit with a sehra for the wedding.

In another picture, Ira and her husband Nupur can be seen posing with Ira's older sibling Junaid and his half-brother Azad, who is Aamir Khan's and Kiran Rao's son.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married on Wednesday in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family and friends in Mumbai's Taj hotel. The marriage was attended by their close family members, including Aamir, his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, among others. The ceremony was followed by a reception at the same hotel.

In an inside video from the weddding that has gone viral on social media, Nupur and Ira can be seen signing the marriage document while being surrounded by their family members. Aamir Khan, his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao can also be spotted in the video:

Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira got engaged to Nupur in 2022 in an intimate ceremony. On the work front, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea while Nupur Shikhare is a celeb fitness trainer, who has trained Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen and many others.