Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Wedding: Bride's Dad Aamir Khan Welcomes Guests Mukesh And Nita Ambani

Aamir Khan welcomes the Ambanis at his daughter's wedding.

It is Ira Khan's wedding night and father of the bride Aamir Khan cannot be any happier. In a video that has surfaced from the wedding venue, the Rang De Basanti star was seen welcoming the Ambanis at his daughter's wedding to fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. Aamir, who was seen dressed in his traditional best, was seen greeting Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and escorting them inside the wedding venue. The actor also seen sharing a warm hug with the husband-wife before walking them inside. Mukesh Ambani was seen wearing a suit while Nita Ambani looked lovely in a saree.

Meanwhile, hours ahead of the wedding, groom-to-be Nupur Shikhare was found dancing his heart out with the baraatis on the streets of Mumbai. Nupur, dressed in white shorts and a black top, was seen dancing to the beats of the dhol along with his family. Nupur's mother Pritam Shikhare can also be spotted dancing alongside the groom-to-be. In some other pictures shared, the celeb fitness trainer can also be seen playing the dhol enthusiastically and having a gala time surrounded by his loved ones.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira got engaged to Nupur in 2022 in an intimate ceremony. On the work front, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea while Nupur Shikhare is a celeb fitness trainer, who has trained Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen and many others.