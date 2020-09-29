A Scene From Arjun Rampal And Gabriella Demetriades' Living Room, With Arik, Mahikaa And Myra

Gabriella Demetriades shared this image. (courtesy gabriellademetriades)

We got a glimpse of Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades' living room, courtesy the model's Instagram story. On Tuesday, Gabriella posted a picture of her boyfriend and actor Arjun Rampal. The photograph also features their son Arik and Arjun Rampal's daughters Mahikaa and Myra (with his estranged wife and supermodel Mehr Jesia). Gabriella captioned her post: "Finally with my own age group." Arjun Rampal and Gabriella frequently share pictures of Arik, Mahikaa and Myra on their respective Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens. Check out Gabriella's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Gabriella Demetriades' Instagram story.

On Daughter's Day, Arjun shared a super cute post, the caption on which read, "My pillars of everything. I want to be bullied by the two of you always. I am the proudest dad, to have such beautiful souls as my daughters. Now I will never fear old age. In fact I will never fear anything anymore. Thank you for everything. #daughtersareblessings #happydaughtersday."

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella, who welcomed a son named Arik together, last year, celebrated his first birthday in July. Arjun Rampal posted a set of super cute pictures of Arik on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "On Arik's first birthday, it's time to share his love with my insta family. Thank you all for your patience and all the love you have poured upon us. Meet the little Rampal. Arik. Happy birthday my boy."

Gabriella Demetriades, a South African model, is also a designer. She owns a fashion label named Deme Love. In terms of work, Arjun Rampal was last seen in the web-series The Final Call and his last film release was the 2018 film Paltan, directed by JP Dutta. He will next be seen in Nail Polish.