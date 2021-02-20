A Heartwarming Pic From Dia Mirza And Vaibhav Rekhi's Wedding

Dia Mirza shared this photo. (Image courtesy: diamirzaofficial)

Highlights Dia Mirza shared a photo from her wedding album on Saturday

Dia, dressed in a red saree, looks beyond beautiful in the photo

"No matter how hard the past is, you can always begin again," she wrote

Newlywed Dia Mirza, who married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday, shared a heartwarming photo from the wedding album on Saturday and it will make your day. The actress has dived back into work soon after her wedding. In the new photo from Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's wedding, the duo can be seen having a hearty laugh while performing a wedding ritual. Dia, dressed in a red saree, looks beyond beautiful while Vaibhav looks dashing in a white outfit. For the caption, the actress borrowed a quote from Buddha and wrote: "No matter how hard the past is, you can always begin again. #SunsetkeDiVaNe."

Take a look:

Dia Mirza, in her recent post, revealed that she said no to kanyaadan and bidaai rituals at her wedding, which was performed by a woman priest - because, "change begins with choice." She wrote in her post: "The garden where I have spent every morning for the past 19 years was an absolutely magical setting and the most intimate and perfect space for our simple and soulful ceremony! We are so proud to have been able to organise a completely sustainable ceremony without plastics or any waste. The materials used for the minimal decor we went for were completely biodegradable and natural. The highest point for us was the Vedic ceremony conducted by a woman priest! I had never seen a woman performing a wedding ceremony until I attended my childhood friend Ananya's wedding a few years ago. Ananya's wedding gift to Vaibhav and me was to bring Sheela Atta who is her aunt and also a priestess, to perform the ceremony for us. She also painstakingly went through several hours of training to imbibe the essence of the scriptures so that she could assist Sheela Atta and translate the shlokas!"

"It was such a privilege and a joy to be married this way! We do hope with all our heart that many more couples make this choice. For it is a woman's soul that contains love, wonder, benediction, magical energy, tenderness and deep empathy for all that lives. It is time for women to own their own agency, their divinity, their power and to redefine what is old and birth what is new. As Charles Bukowski said, 'there is no lie in their fire.' So what can be more uplifting and empowering than to see the sacred fire within a woman's heart and soul taking centre stage at a wedding? I am still overwhelmed by the magic of this one moment. Also, we said NO to 'Kanyadaan' and 'Bidaai'...change begins with choice, doesn't it?" added the actress.

And here are some more photos from Dia Mirza's wedding:

Dia Mirza, who has featured in films like Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, Sanju, Dum, Dus, was previously married to Sahil Sangha. They separated in 2019 after 11 years of togetherness. Vaibhav Rekhi was reportedly previously married to yoga and lifestyle coach Sunaina Rekhi.