Dia Mirza And Vaibhav Rekhi Are Married. See Pics Of The Newlyweds

Congratulations, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi are married now. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi opted for a close-knit wedding ceremony in Mumbai, in the presence of close friends and family. After the wedding ceremony on Monday evening, the newlyweds posed for the paparazzi waiting outside the wedding venue. Dia Mirza looked like the perfect bride in red while Vaibhav Rekhi complemented her in white. Dia Mirza, whose fashion statement has always been - simplicity is key - styled her bridal look with kundan jewellery and finished it off with a maag tika. They had a traditional wedding ceremony while a registrar was also reportedly present at the shaadi.

Here are some of the first glimpses of Vaibhav Rekhi and Dia Mirza as Mr and Mrs.

Amidst the photo-op, Dia Mirza also distributed sweets to the shutterbugs.

On Monday afternoon, Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted arriving at the wedding venue. She later declared herself as Team Groom with this Instagram story:

On the morning of her wedding, Dia Mirza also shared a glimpse of her mehendi ceremony on her Instagram story.

Dia Mirza's wedding festivities began with a bridal shower on Saturday, which also doubled up as a pre-wedding party. Photos from the wedding shower have been shared by Dia and Vaibhav's friends on Instagram. Celebrity manager Pooja Dadlani, who appears to be related to Vaibhav Rekhi, wrote: "Welcome to our crazy family, Dia Mirza", and added: "We all love you."

Dia Mirza was previously married to Sahil Sangha. They separated in 2019 after 11 years of togetherness. Dia Mirza, a former beauty queen, is best known for starring in films such as Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, Sanju, Dum, Dus and My Brother... Nikhil, among others. She was last seen in the 2020 film Thappad.