Viral: Pics From Dia Mirza's Bridal Shower Are Sugar, Spice And Everything Nice

Dia Mirza shared this photo (courtesy diamirzaofficial)

Highlights Dia Mirza's bridal shower took place over the weekend

Pics from the bridal shower party have been shared by her friends

"Here comes the ravishing bride," Dia's friend wrote for her

On the day of Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's wedding, photos from the couple's shaadi festivities have taken the Internet by storm. Dia Mirza managed to keep her relationship with Vaibhav Merchant a low-key affair, until news of her wedding took netizens by surprise. Over the weekend, a wedding shower was hosted for Dia Mirza by her friends, glimpses of which have been shared on Instagram. In an Instagram story, actress Freishia Bomanbehram shared a glimpse of Dia from the bridal shower, introducing her in these words: "Here comes the ravishing bride." Meanwhile, costume designer and stylist Theia Tekchandaney, who was also part of the wedding shower, congratulated Dia Mirza with an photo from the party.

Dia Mirza was stunning in white for her wedding shower - she accessorized with a bride-to-be sachet and flowers in her hair. Photos from Dia Mirza's bridal shower are sugar, spice and everything nice:

Looks like Vaibhav Rekhi was also part of Dia Mirza's pre-wedding party in Mumbai. Photo of Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi were shared by celebrity manager Pooja Dadlani on Instagram recently. Pooja Dadlani, who appears to be related to Vaibhav Rekhi, wrote: "Welcome to our crazy family, Dia Mirza", and added: "We all love you." In the photos, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi can be seen smiling ear-to-ear as they pose with their friends.

On her wedding day, Dia Mirza also shared a glimpse of her mehendi ceremony on her Instagram story.

Dia Mirza was previously married to Sahil Sangha. They separated in 2019 after 11 years of togetherness. Dia Mirza, a former beauty queen, is best known for starring in films such as Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, Sanju, Dum, Dus and My Brother... Nikhil, among others. She was last seen in the 2020 film Thappad.