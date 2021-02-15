Inside Dia Mirza And Vaibhav Rekhi's Pre-Wedding Party: 'Welcome To Our Crazy Family'

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi in a pic shared by Pooja Dadlani (courtesy poojadadlani02)

Photos from Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's pre-wedding bash are all over the Internet, courtesy celebrity manager Pooja Dadlani. On Saturday, Dia Mirza was spotted exiting a Mumbai venue with a bunch of friends, after what appeared to be a close-knit party. Soon, Pooja Dadlani, who manages actor Shah Rukh Khan, shared a few photos of Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi on Instagram from what appears to be the same get-together. Pooja Dadlani, who appears to be related to Vaibhav Rekhi, wrote: "Welcome to our crazy family, Dia Mirza", and added: "We all love you." In the photos, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi can be seen smiling ear-to-ear as they pose with their friends.

Here are glimpses of Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's pre-wedding party:

Dia Mirza managed to keep her relationship with Vaibhav Rekhi under wraps until recently, when news of the couple's wedding took the Internet by storm. "Dia is getting married to Vaibhav in Mumbai on Monday in presence of family and close friends. It is going to be a private ceremony," a source told news agency PTI. As per reports, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi will have a tradition wedding while a marriage registrar will also be present. The couple will reportedly get married in the presence of close friends and family.

Dia Mirza was previously married to Sahil Sangha. They separated in 2019 after 11 years of togetherness. Meanwhile, Vaibhav Rekhi was reportedly previously married to was yoga and lifestyle coach Sunaina Rekhi.

Dia Mirza, a former beauty queen, is best known for starring in films such as Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, Sanju, Dum, Dus and My Brother... Nikhil, among others. She was last seen in the 2020 film Thappad. Dia Mirza co-hosted the show Bharat Ke Mahaveer along with Sonu Sood, a documentary series on COVID-19 heroes.