Dia Mirza To Marry Vaibhav Rekhi On February 15: Report

Dia Mirza occupied a spot on the list of trends all of Saturday morning after reports of the actress' rumoured wedding started surfacing online. A SpotboyE report states that the actress is all set marry Mumbai-based entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi. According the report, the former beauty queen will get married on February 15 and it will be a low-key affair. "The wedding will take place in the next two days on February 15th and is going to be a very low profile function. The rituals and the wedding is going to be an intimate affair and only close family and close friends will be seen in attendance," stated the SpotboyE report. As of now, Dia Mirza hasn't confirmed or denied the wedding rumours.

Dia Mirza was previously married to Sahil Sangha. They had an intimate wedding in October 2014, after dating for several years. They had a close-knit wedding at Sahil's Chhattarpur farmhouse in Delhi. In August 2019, Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha announced their separation in a statement. "After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other," read an excerpt from their statement.

Dia Mirza is best known for starring in films such as Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Tehzeeb, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Sanjay Dutt's biopic titled Sanju. She was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's critically acclaimed film Thappad, co-starring Taapsee Pannu.