'Pyaar': Dia Mirza's One-Word Caption For Pic From Wedding Festivities

Dia Mirza shared this photo (courtesy diamirzaofficial)

Love is in the air for Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi. On the morning of Dia Mirza's wedding to Vaibhav Rekhi, the actress shared a glimpse of her wedding festivities on her Instagram story. Looks like Dia Mirza's shaadi celebrations began with a mehendi ceremony - admiring her wedding mehendi, the 39-year-old actress shared a glimpse of her designed hands with a one-word caption. "Pyaar," wrote Dia Mirza as she summed up her wedding feels. Dia Mirza's Instagram story is the first ever confirmation of her wedding to Vaibhav Rekhi, as the couple managed to keep it under wraps all this while.

Here's what Dia Mirza shared from her wedding festivities.

Earlier, a few photos from Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's pre-wedding party in Mumbai, shared by celebrity manager Pooja Dadlani, took the Internet by storm.

Last week, the news of Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi wedding sent the Internet into a tizzy. "Dia is getting married to Vaibhav in Mumbai on Monday in presence of family and close friends. It is going to be a private ceremony," a source told news agency PTI. Dia Mirza was previously married to Sahil Sangha. They separated in 2019 after 11 years of togetherness. Meanwhile, Vaibhav Rekhi was reportedly previously married to yoga and lifestyle coach Sunaina Rekhi.

Dia Mirza, a former beauty queen, is best known for starring in films such as Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, Sanju, Dum, Dus and My Brother... Nikhil, among others. She was last seen in the 2020 film Thappad. Dia Mirza co-hosted the show Bharat Ke Mahaveer along with Sonu Sood, a documentary series on COVID-19 heroes.