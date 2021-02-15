Dia Mirza, Vaibhav Rekhi's Wedding: Aditi Rao Hydari Shares Pic Of Joota Chhupai Ceremony

Aditi Rao Hydari shared this photo (courtesy aditiraohydari)

Highlights Aditi Rao Hydari shared a pic from Dia's wedding

"Always got you back, father," she wrote

Dia and Aditi are co-stars of several films

Glimpses of Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's wedding festivities have been shared by the couple's friends on social media, and Aditi Rao Hydari is one among them. Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza's co-stars of several films, was spotted arriving at the wedding venue in Mumbai on Monday afternoon. Minutes later, Aditi shared a glimpse of the joota chhupai ceremony, suggesting that she's Team Groom. "Always got you back, father," she wrote in an Instagram story, tagging Dia Mirza's groom Vaibhav Rekhi. Aditi Rao Hydari, stunning in a pink and gold saree, can be seen posing with the groom's shoes as part of the traditional joota chhupai ritual.

Take a look at Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram story here:

On the morning of her wedding day, Dia Mirza shared just a glimpse of her mehendi. "Pyaar, she wrote in an Instagram story.

Dia Mirza was treated to a bridal shower ahead of her wedding, pictures from which have been shared by her friends on social media.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi have opted for a close knit wedding with the actress' complex in Bandra as the venue. Aditi Rao Hydari is among the handful of guests, who were part of the close-knit wedding festivities.

Dia Mirza, a former beauty queen, is best known for starring in films such as Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, Sanju, Dum, Dus and My Brother... Nikhil, among others. She was last seen in the 2020 film Thappad. Dia Mirza co-hosted the show Bharat Ke Mahaveer along with Sonu Sood, a documentary series on COVID-19 heroes.