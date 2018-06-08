West Bengal HS Result Declared @ Wbchse.nic.in, Wbresults.nic.in: Highlights West Bengal HS students can now check their HS results at wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT West Bengal HS Result Declared Wbchse.nic.in: Check Highlights Here New Delhi: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the

West Bengal HS Results 2018: Highlights The West Bengal HS results are also available at wbresults.nic.in



1. The West Bengal HS results are also available at websites like www.exametc.com, www.indiaresults.com, www.schools9.com, www.westbengalonline.in and www.knowyourresult.com.



2. West Bengal higher secondary (Vocational) examination 2018 results have also been published today. The West Bengal HS vocational results are also available at wbresults.nic.in.



3. The WBCHSE held Higher Secondary examinations from March 27 to April 11 this year.



4. According to the WBCHSE, Granthan Sengupta from Jalpaiguri Zilla School in Jalpaiguri district secured the top rank scoring 496 marks out of 500 (99.2 per cent) in the results announced today.



5. Ritvick Kumar Sahoo (493) of Tamluk Hamilton School secured the second rank with 98.6 per cent marks, reported PTI.



6. Timir Baron Das, Saswata Roy jointly got the third spot securing 490 marks in the West Bengal HS results announced today.



7. Among the girl candidates, Arkadipta Ghosh and Anima Garaijointly secured first spot having scored 97.2 per cent each and both ranked fifth in overall. While Ghosh is from Jadavpur Vidyapith, Garai sat for the exams from Bankura Ranibandh School.



8. A total of 5,248 candidates received O grade (90 - 100per cent) while 41,428 candidates got A+ grade (80-100 marks). An estimated 2,50,961 students got first division(over 60 per cent marks).



9. This year, 8,04,895 candidates appeared for the West Bengal HS examination, out of which 6,63,516 students passed,



10. Prior to this,



(With Inputs from PTI)



Click here for more





West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the Class 12 or Higher Secondary (HS) results today, of which an estimated 83.75 per cent students of the total 8,04,895 examinees passed the examinations. This year, according to Press Trust of India, 8,04,895 candidates appeared for the examination, of whom 6,63,516 students passed, the WBCHSE said in a statement. West Bengal HS students can now check their HS results at wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in . Apart from the official websites, the WB HS results are also available on third party websites like examresults.. The West Bengal HS results are also available at websites like www.exametc.com, www.indiaresults.com, www.schools9.com, www.westbengalonline.in and www.knowyourresult.com.. West Bengal higher secondary (Vocational) examination 2018 results have also been published today. The West Bengal HS vocational results are also available at wbresults.nic.in.. The WBCHSE held Higher Secondary examinations from March 27 to April 11 this year.. According to the WBCHSE, Granthan Sengupta from Jalpaiguri Zilla School in Jalpaiguri district secured the top rank scoring 496 marks out of 500 (99.2 per cent) in the results announced today.. Ritvick Kumar Sahoo (493) of Tamluk Hamilton School secured the second rank with 98.6 per cent marks, reported PTI.. Timir Baron Das, Saswata Roy jointly got the third spot securing 490 marks in the West Bengal HS results announced today.. Among the girl candidates, Arkadipta Ghosh and Anima Garaijointly secured first spot having scored 97.2 per cent each and both ranked fifth in overall. While Ghosh is from Jadavpur Vidyapith, Garai sat for the exams from Bankura Ranibandh School.. A total of 5,248 candidates received O grade (90 - 100per cent) while 41,428 candidates got A+ grade (80-100 marks). An estimated 2,50,961 students got first division(over 60 per cent marks).. This year, 8,04,895 candidates appeared for the West Bengal HS examination, out of which 6,63,516 students passed,. Prior to this, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education announced the Madhyamik results on June 6. The overall pass percentage this year is 85.49%. More than 11 lakh students had appeared for the West Bengal Madhyamik exam which was conducted in March. (With Inputs from PTI)Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter