West Bengal HS 3rd Semester Result 2025-26 Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

WBCHSE West Bengal HS 3rd Semester Result 2025-26: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the results of the state's first-ever semester-based Uchha Madhyamik (Higher Secondary) board examinations for the 2025-26 academic session. The results were released today at a press conference in Kolkata.

Students can check their results on the official websites - result.wb.gov.in and wbchse.wb.gov.in. A total of 93.72% of students have passed the examination.

Two students, Pritam Ballav and Aditya Narayan Jana from Purulia, have jointly secured the first rank with 98.97% marks. This year, 69 students secured ranks in the top 10 list, including only three girl students.

Approximately 6.45 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. The WBCHSE HS examinations were conducted from September 8 to September 22.

Under the new semester-based system, semesters one and three include multiple-choice questions to test reasoning skills, while semesters two and four focus on short and descriptive answers to enhance writing ability.

How To Check WBCHSE HS 3rd Semester Result 2025-26