UGC NET 2026 Application Form: Check Apply Link, Steps, And More Here

UGC NET 2026 Application Form: The UGC NET application form 2026 has been released in online mode on the official website by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who wish to appear for the June session examination can now submit their application forms within the given timeline. As per the official notification, the UGC NET application process 2026 started on April 29, 2026 and will continue till May 20, 2026 (upto 11:50 PM). The UGC NET 2026 June examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for multiple subjects. Candidates are advised to carefully read all the instructions before applying.

Apply Link: UGC NET 2026 Application Form Link

Steps to Fill UGC NET 2026 Application Form 2026

Candidates can fill their UGC NET application form 2026 by following steps:

Online Registration: Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, and register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Fill Application Form: Enter personal, academic, and contact details carefully and note the system-generated application number.

Upload Photograph and Signature: Upload a recent photograph (10 KB to 200 KB) with 80% face visibility, without mask, on a light background.

Upload signature (4 KB to 30 KB).

Live photograph capture is also required using camera/webcam.

Verify Details Carefully

Ensure all entered information such as name, category, date of birth, and qualifications is correct, as changes may not be allowed later.

Payment of Application Fee: Pay the fee through online modes such as Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI and keep proof of payment.

Submit Application Form: Complete the submission only after successful payment; otherwise, the application will be considered incomplete.

Download Confirmation Page: Download and print the confirmation page for future reference. This will be generated only after successful fee payment.

Final Check: Ensure that all steps including form filling and fee payment are completed; incomplete applications will be rejected.

Important Guidelines for UGC NET 2026 Application

Candidates must follow certain important instructions while filling out the UGC NET 2026 application form:

The application form can be submitted only through online mode on the official website.

Only one application per candidate is allowed; multiple applications may lead to disqualification.

Candidates must follow all instructions mentioned in the official information bulletin.

It is important to provide a valid email ID and mobile number, as all communication will be sent through these.

The correction window for application details will be available from May 22 to May 24, 2026.

The last date to pay the application fee is May 20, 2026.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 22 to June 30, 2026, and the admit card will be released by June 15, 2026