UGC NET June 2026 Notification OUT: Registration Begins From April 29, Check Direct Link Here

UGC NET June 2026 Notification Released: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the notification for UGC NET June 2026, inviting eligible candidates to apply for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) positions. As per the official notice, the application process has started from April 29, 2026 and will continue until May 20, 2026 (11:50 PM). The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple subjects. Candidates are advised to carefully review the schedule, eligibility criteria, and instructions before proceeding with the registration process.

UGC NET June 2026 Important Dates

The official schedule released by NTA outlines the key dates for the UGC NET June 2026 examination:

Start of Online Application: April 29, 2026

Last Date to Apply: May 20, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

Last Date for Fee Payment: May 20, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

Application Correction Window: May 22 to May 24, 2026

Exam City Intimation: By June 10, 2026

Admit Card Release: By June 15, 2026

Examination Dates: June 22 to June 30, 2026

These dates are tentative, and candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for any updates or changes.

UGC NET 2026 Application Link

UGC NET June 2026 application process has started from April 29, 2026. Candidates can submit their online application forms through the official website within the given timeline. The last date to apply for the examination is May 20, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM). Applicants are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

Direct Application Link: Click Here

As mentioned in the official notification, applications submitted through any other mode will not be accepted. Candidates must ensure that only one application form is submitted. Additionally, applicants are required to provide a valid email ID and mobile number, as all official communications will be sent through these channels.

The registration process has also been integrated with the Meri Pehchan (Single Sign-On Service) to facilitate ease of access for applicants.