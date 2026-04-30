UGC Expands Subjects For National Eligibility Test, Statistics And Forestry Included

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced the addition of two new subjects Statistics and Forestry to the National Eligibility Test (NET). These new subjects will be available from the June 2026 examination session, giving candidates more options to choose from.

The UGC NET is conducted twice every year, in June and December, to determine eligibility for Assistant Professor posts and the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in universities and colleges across India. The examination is organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Statistics Becomes a New NET Subject

Statistics has now been added to the list of existing UGC NET subjects. This step is expected to benefit students and researchers with a background in statistics, data analysis, mathematics, and related fields.

The Statistics syllabus has been uploaded on the official UGC NET website. Candidates planning to appear for the June 2026 NET exam can download the syllabus and start preparing according to the prescribed course structure. The UGC said this inclusion will help align the exam with changing academic and research needs in higher education institutions.

Forestry Also Introduced

Along with Statistics, Forestry has also been introduced as a new subject for the NET examination. This subject will be available starting from the June 2026 cycle.

The Forestry syllabus is also available on the official website. The subject is aimed at candidates involved in environmental studies, forest science, forest management, ecology, and other related disciplines. This addition is expected to support research and teaching in areas related to sustainable development and environmental conservation.