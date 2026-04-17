UGC NET June 2026 Application Form Soon: What We Know From Previous Exam Cycles

UGC NET June 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the online application forms for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 anytime soon on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Last year, the online registration for the June session began on April 16. The UGC NET registration process will be conducted online.

The UGC NET is conducted twice a year (June and December) to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor', 'appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD' and 'admission to PhD only' in Indian universities and colleges. For the December 2025 cycle, NTA conducted the UGC NET examination for 85 subjects. Candidates are advised to appear in the subject of their postgraduation only.

Who Can Appear For UGC NET?

Students pursuing Humanities, Social Science, Languages, or Computer Science and Applications can appear for the UGC NET exam after fulfilling any of the given criteria:

Candidates who have secured at least 55 per cent marks in master's degree or equivalent examinations.

50 per cent marks in case of OBC-NCL, SC, ST, PwD, PwBD, or Third gender category candidates.

Candidates who are pursuing their master's degree or equivalent course, or candidates who have appeared for their qualifying master's degree (final year) examination and their results are still awaited.

Candidates who have passed a four-year (eight semesters) bachelor's degree programme with a minimum of 75% marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade on a point scale wherever the grading system is followed.

Candidates who are pursuing a four-year (eight semesters) bachelor's degree programme and are in their last semester/year may also apply for the test.

Candidates who are still pursuing their master's degree must note that they will be admitted provisionally and shall be considered eligible for the award of JRF or eligibility for Assistant Professor only after they have passed their master's degree or equivalent examination with at least 55 per cent marks (or 50 per cent for reserved category candidates).

Such candidates must complete their master's degree within two years from the date of NET result with required percentage of marks, failing which they will be disqualified.