UGC NET June 2026: Correction Window Open, Check Direct Link Here

UGC NET June 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the one-time application correction window for UGC NET June 2026 candidates. Applicants who made mistakes while filling out their application forms can now edit the permitted details through the official website. According to the latest update shared by NTA, the correction facility will remain active till May 28, 2026, till 11:50 PM. Candidates are advised to make corrections carefully, as no further editing opportunity will be provided after the deadline closes.

Direct Link: UGC NET June 2026 Correction Window

UGC NET June 2026 Correction Window Open

NTA has opened the correction facility for UGC NET June 2026 applicants. Candidates can log in using their application credentials and make changes in the allowed fields of the application form.

The correction window is available on the official website at ugc.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to review all entered details carefully before submitting the corrected form.

UGC NET June 2026: Important Dates

Check these important dates related to the UGC NET June 2026 correction process:

Correction Window Starts: May 26, 2026

May 26, 2026 Last Date To Make Changes: May 28, 2026

May 28, 2026 Correction Deadline Time: 11:50 PM

Candidates should avoid waiting till the last moment to prevent technical issues due to heavy website traffic.

NTA Says No Further Chance Will Be Given

NTA has clearly stated that this is a one-time correction opportunity for candidates. Once the correction window closes, no request for modification or editing will be entertained under any circumstances.

Applicants are therefore advised to verify all personal academic, and examination details properly before final submission.