NTA Postpones CUET UG 2026 Exam: Revised Schedule To Be Announced Soon

- The NTA has postponed the CUET UG 2026 exam originally set for May 28
- Both shifts of the May 28 exam are postponed due to Id-ul-Zuha holiday change
- Revised exam dates will be announced by the NTA shortly
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 examination scheduled for May 28. Candidates who were set to appear for the exam on that day will now have to wait for the revised schedule, which will be announced soon.
According to the official notice, both shifts of the examination scheduled for May 28, 2026, have been postponed* due to a change in the date of the Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) holiday as per a notification issued by the Government of India.
📢 Important update for CUET (UG) 2026 candidates.— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 24, 2026
The examinations scheduled for 28 May 2026 (both shifts) stand postponed — in view of the change in the date of the Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) holiday as per Government of India notification.
🗓️ Revised exam dates for affected… pic.twitter.com/I9KhTFwMhE
The NTA has informed candidates that fresh dates for the postponed examination will be announced shortly. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the revised exam schedule, admit cards and city intimation slips.
Candidates are also advised to follow only official announcements to avoid confusion or misinformation regarding the revised examination schedule. The NTA is expected to release the updated timetable soon.