NTA Postpones CUET UG 2026 Exam: Revised Schedule To Be Announced Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 examination scheduled for May 28. Candidates who were set to appear for the exam on that day will now have to wait for the revised schedule, which will be announced soon.

According to the official notice, both shifts of the examination scheduled for May 28, 2026, have been postponed* due to a change in the date of the Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) holiday as per a notification issued by the Government of India.

The NTA has informed candidates that fresh dates for the postponed examination will be announced shortly. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the revised exam schedule, admit cards and city intimation slips.

Candidates are also advised to follow only official announcements to avoid confusion or misinformation regarding the revised examination schedule. The NTA is expected to release the updated timetable soon.