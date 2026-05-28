CSIR National Eligibility Test June 2026 Registration Starts; Exam On July 17-18

- NTA has opened online applications for Joint CSIR UGC-NET June 2026 exam from May 27th
- The exam will be held in CBT mode on July 17th and 18th, 2026, in two shifts daily
- Application submission deadline is June 19th, 2026, with fee payment allowed until June 20th
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for the Joint CSIR UGC-NET June 2026 examination. The exam is conducted on behalf of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to determine the eligibility of candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, admission to PhD programmes, or both in universities and colleges across India.
The notice issued on May 27th stated that the examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on July 17th and 18th, 2026. The examination will be conducted in two shifts on both days.
The online application process has begun on May 27th, 2026. The last date for submitting applications is June 19th, 2026, until 11:50 PM.
Candidates can pay the application fee until June 20th, 2026, until 11:50 PM. The correction window for application forms will be available from June 22nd to June 23rd, 2026.
How to Apply for Joint CSIR UGC-NET June 2026 Exam:
Step 1: Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on "Joint CSIR UGC-NET June 2026 Registration" link
Step 3: Register using a valid email ID and mobile number
Step 4: Fill in personal and educational details in the application form
Step 5: Upload required documents - photograph and signature in specified format
Step 6: Pay application fee via debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI
Step 7: Submit the form and download the confirmation page
Step 8: Save/print the confirmation page for future reference