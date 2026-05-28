CSIR National Eligibility Test June 2026 Registration Starts; Exam On July 17-18

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for the Joint CSIR UGC-NET June 2026 examination. The exam is conducted on behalf of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to determine the eligibility of candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, admission to PhD programmes, or both in universities and colleges across India.

The notice issued on May 27th stated that the examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on July 17th and 18th, 2026. The examination will be conducted in two shifts on both days.

The online application process has begun on May 27th, 2026. The last date for submitting applications is June 19th, 2026, until 11:50 PM.

Candidates can pay the application fee until June 20th, 2026, until 11:50 PM. The correction window for application forms will be available from June 22nd to June 23rd, 2026.

Read official notice here

How to Apply for Joint CSIR UGC-NET June 2026 Exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on "Joint CSIR UGC-NET June 2026 Registration" link

Step 3: Register using a valid email ID and mobile number

Step 4: Fill in personal and educational details in the application form

Step 5: Upload required documents - photograph and signature in specified format

Step 6: Pay application fee via debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI

Step 7: Submit the form and download the confirmation page

Step 8: Save/print the confirmation page for future reference