"To Enhance Integrity": NTA Inducts Senior Officers, Advertises Key Posts

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has inducted four senior government officers and invited applications for three specialist leadership positions as part of measures to strengthen its institutional framework.

Two joint secretary-level officers, who will serve as additional director generals, and two director-level officers have been posted to the NTA. The agency has also advertised vacancies for the posts of chief technology officer (CTO), chief finance officer (CFO) and general manager (HR).

The move comes in pursuance of the recommendations of the high-level expert committee constituted by the government for reforming examination conduct.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the NTA said the measures are aimed at "enhancing the integrity, transparency and operational excellence of the high-stakes examinations conducted by the agency".

The government recognises the deep concern that recent events have caused among aspirants, their families and the educational community at large, the statement said.

"To strengthen the senior leadership of NTA with experienced administrators from the government of India, the following four officers have been posted to the agency over the past few days. These include two joint secretary-level officers and two director-level officers," it said.

"The joint secretary-level officers will be designated as additional director generals as per the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee," it added.

The agency said the officers bring strong administrative backgrounds from the central services and inter-ministry experience, which would support the discharge of NTA's expanded mandate.

Simultaneously, the NTA has published advertisements for the engagement of specialist leadership positions in technology, finance and human resources.

Describing the CTO's role, the agency said the officer would be responsible for the "end-to-end digital examination ecosystem", including candidate-facing systems, confidential question-paper management, AI-driven integrity controls, cyber-security and modernisation of the technology stack.

The CFO will oversee "examination-wise accounting, treasury and surplus-fund deployment" along with full statutory and CAG compliance, while the GM (HR) will handle workforce management, HR modernisation and institutionalisation of professional HR policies, the statement said.

Applications for the three posts have been invited within 15 days from the publication of the advertisements on the NTA website, and selections will be made by a duly constituted selection committee based on qualifications, experience and demonstrated capability.

The agency said the strengthening of the leadership team is part of a broader institutional reform programme being implemented by the NTA in line with the recommendations of the expert committee and directions of the Ministry of Education.

The reform programme includes structural reforms in question-paper preparation and logistics, deployment of AI and analytics-based controls, biometric authentication, strengthened governance and stakeholder coordination, professionalisation of human resources and proactive communication with candidates, it added.

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