CSIR NET June 2026 Registration: Here's How to Fill Application Form Correctly

CSIR NET June 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET examination for the June 2026 exam cycle. The online application window is open from May 27 to June 19, 2026. The last date for successful transaction of application fee is set as June 20, 2026.

The CSIR UGC NET 2026 will determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges. Interested and eligible candidates must note that the medium of the exam will be English and Hindi.

CSIR UGC NET 2026: List Of Subjects

The exam is being conducted for the following subjects:

Chemical Sciences Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences Life Sciences Mathematical Sciences Physical Sciences

Be Ready With These Details

Candidates must be prepared with the following details before starting the CSIR NET registration process:

Read the important registration guidelines carefully.

Keep the required documents ready: board's marksheet, university's certificate, identification proof (such as Aadhaar, Voter ID, etc), qualifying degree certificate or last semester's marksheet, candidate's photograph, signature.

Note down your mailing address and permanent address with pin code.

Keep your email address and phone number ready.

Steps To Fill CSIR NET Application Form

The CSIR UGC NET 2026 application process will be conducted online. The process includes registration, uploading personal and educational details, uploading of scanned images, payment of fees, and printing of confirmation pages. Follow the steps given below to register for the CSIR NET 2026 exam.

Register for the CSIR UGC NET online form submission using your email ID and mobile number, and note down system generated application number. Log in using your application number and password. Complete the online application form and upload the scanned images of photograph, signature, and other educational documents required. Pay the prescribed fee and save the fee receipt for future use. Download the confirmation page and keep it safe for reference.

Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided by them in the online application form is his/her own as all communication will be done by the NTA through e-mail and SMS.