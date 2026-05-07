CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Certificates Released; Check Download Steps Here

The Joint CSIR UGC NET exam is conducted to determine eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in various science disciplines. The December 2025 session of the examination was held on December 18, 2025, in computer-based test (CBT) mode across five subjects. A total of 1,54,080 candidates appeared for the test.

The results for the examination were declared earlier on January 30, 2026, and now the agency has issued the e-certificates for qualified candidates. This marks an important step for students planning to pursue higher studies or research careers.

To download the e-certificate, candidates need to log in to the official portal using their application number, password, and captcha code. After logging in, the certificate will be displayed on the screen.

direct link to download certificates

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access their certificates:

Visit the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link titled "Joint CSIR - UGC NET December 2025 e-certificate"

Enter login credentials such as application number and password

Download and save the e-certificate

Applicants are advised to download and keep a printed copy of their certificate for future academic and professional use. The e-certificate is an important document required for fellowship, teaching positions, and research admissions.

With the release of the certificates, candidates can now move forward with their academic and career plans without further delay.