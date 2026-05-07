Advertisement

CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Certificates Released; Check Download Steps Here

The Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam results were declared on January 30, 2026, for candidates in five science subjects.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Certificates Released; Check Download Steps Here
How To Download Your Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 E-Certificate
  • The Joint CSIR UGC NET exam was held on December 18, 2025, in CBT mode
  • A total of 1,54,080 candidates appeared for the December 2025 session examination
  • Results were declared on January 30, 2026, followed by issuance of e-certificates
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

The Joint CSIR UGC NET exam is conducted to determine eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in various science disciplines. The December 2025 session of the examination was held on December 18, 2025, in computer-based test (CBT) mode across five subjects. A total of 1,54,080 candidates appeared for the test.

The results for the examination were declared earlier on January 30, 2026, and now the agency has issued the e-certificates for qualified candidates. This marks an important step for students planning to pursue higher studies or research careers.

To download the e-certificate, candidates need to log in to the official portal using their application number, password, and captcha code. After logging in, the certificate will be displayed on the screen.

direct link to download certificates

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access their certificates:

  • Visit the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the link titled "Joint CSIR - UGC NET December 2025 e-certificate"
  • Enter login credentials such as application number and password

Download and save the e-certificate

Applicants are advised to download and keep a printed copy of their certificate for future academic and professional use. The e-certificate is an important document required for fellowship, teaching positions, and research admissions.

With the release of the certificates, candidates can now move forward with their academic and career plans without further delay.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Nta Csir Net Certificate, CSIR NET December 2025, Csir Ugc Net Certificate Download
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com