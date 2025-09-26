CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Registration Begins, Exam On This Date

CSIR UGC NET Registration 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration process for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET). Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 24, 2025, while the fee payment window will remain open until October 25. The application correction facility will be available until October 29.



The CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam will be held on December 18, 2025. The duration of the paper will be 180 minutes, with the first shift scheduled from 9:30 AM to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM. The exam authority will release the city intimation slip and admit card a few days before the exam.

UGC NET December 2025 Registration Link

All About CSIR UGC NET

The CSIR UGC NET exam is conducted for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor appointments, and admission to PhD programmes. The CSIR NET is held to select candidates in the fields of Science, Engineering, and Technology. It covers subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, and Geology.

Eligibility Criteria

To appear for this exam, candidates must have a Master's degree with at least 55% marks. Those in the final year of their postgraduate programme are also eligible to apply. The upper age limit is 30 years for JRF, while there is no maximum age limit for PhD admission or eligibility for Assistant Professorship.