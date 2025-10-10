UGC NET December 2025: Exam Body Issues Important Advisory For Aspirants

UGC NET December 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important advisory for candidates applying for the UGC NET December 2025 examination. The exam body has urged all aspirants to verify the accuracy of key details on their Aadhaar cards and Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards, if applicable, before submitting the application form.

The application process is currently underway. Eligible students can apply online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in until November 7, 2025.

The UGC NET exam, which determines eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions, and PhD admissions in Indian universities and colleges, will be conducted in December 2025 and January 2026 for 85 subjects.

In its official notice, NTA stated: "To streamline the process for UGC NET December 2025, all eligible aspirants are advised to ensure that the following documents are updated when applying for the examination, to avoid any inconvenience and to facilitate registration and processing of their JRF."

The notice further instructs:

Aadhaar Card: Ensure correct name, date of birth (as per Class 10 certificate), latest photograph, address, and father's name.

UDID Card: Students with disabilities should ensure their UDID card is valid and renewed, if required.

How To Apply

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Register with a valid email ID and mobile number

Fill in the application form with personal, academic, and exam details

Upload photograph, signature, and UDID (if applicable)

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference

Correction Window

Candidates who need to make changes to submitted forms can do so during the application correction window, which opens November 10 and closes November 12, 2025.

Further announcements, including the release of exam city slips, admit cards, and the detailed date sheet, will be published later on the official website.