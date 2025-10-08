UGC NET December 2025 Registration Begins: Know How To Apply And Key Details

UGC NET December 2025 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application window for the UGC NET December 2025 examination. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam by visiting the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 85 subjects across multiple centres in India, according to the official notification.

UGC NET December 2025: Important Dates

Online application form submission- October 7 to November 7 (up to 11:50 PM)

Last date for fee payment- November 7 (up to 11:50 PM)

Application correction window- November 10 to November 12 (up to 11:50 PM)

The exam city details, admit card release date, and detailed exam schedule will be announced later by the NTA on its website.

UGC NET December 2025: Application Fee

General (Unreserved): Rs 1,150

General-EWS / OBC-NCL: Rs 600

SC / ST / PwD / Third Gender: Rs 325

Candidates can pay the application fee through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI mode.

UGC NET December 2025: Here's How To Apply Online

Visit the official NTA UGC NET website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the "UGC NET December 2025 Registration" link.

Complete the registration process by entering basic details and creating a password.

Fill out the application form with all required academic and personal information.

Upload the necessary documents, including a scanned photograph and signature.

Pay the examination fee using the available online payment options.

Save and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to submit only one application form. Multiple submissions may lead to rejection.

The UGC NET exam is conducted for eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor, and for awarding Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or admission to PhD programmes.