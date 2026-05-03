UGC NET June 2026 Registration: Step-by-Step Guide To Fill Application Form

UGC NET June 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 examinations. The UGC NET application window is open from April 29 to May 20, 2026. According to the official notification, the exams will be held from June 22 to 30, 2026. Candidates can expect the advance intimation of examination city by June 10, while the admit cards will be issued by June 15.

The UGC NET will determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges. The UGC NET June 2026 exam will be conducted for 85 subjects in computer based test mode.

12 Steps To Submit Application

The NTA UGC NET 2026 application process follows the following steps:

Contact Details Personal Details Disability Details Identity Details Register APAAR ID Examination Cities Qualification Details Additional Details Apply For Capture Live Photograph Document Upload Final Submit

Aspirants must ensure that they complete all these steps while filling out the application form.

UGC NET June 2026 Application Process Explained

Applicants can visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, to submit the NET application forms online. Follow the steps given below to apply for the UGC NET June 2026 examinations.

Register online using email ID and mobile number

Fill in the online application form and note down the system generated 'Application Number'

Fill in all required details

Upload a live photograph while filling out the application form

Submit the required documents

Pay the application fee online and keep a proof of the fee receipt

Download, save and print a copy of the confirmation page

According to the official document, information such as candidate's name, contact details, address, category, PwD/PwBD status, educational qualification details, date of birth, choice of exam, cities, etc, provided by the candidate in the online application form will be treated as final, and no changes can be made later.

Candidates must ensure that the information provided by them in the application form are correct.