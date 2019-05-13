Telangana SSC Result 2019 Expected Today

Telangana SSC result will be released today at TSBSE website

Telangana 10th Result 2019: Telangana SSC result for examination conducted in February-March this year will be released today. The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) had confirmed the result date and time in a notice which was released on its official website. The result will be released on the official TSBSE website and official results portal for CGG, Telangana at 11:30 am. This year the Telangana 10th results have been delayed a bit due to the ongoing General Elections.

Telangana SSC Result 2019 Today: Live Updates

In 2018, more than 5 lakh students had appeared in the Telangana 10th board exams. Last year, the results were released on April 27. 83 per cent students passed in class 10 board examinations in Telangana in 2018. The pass percentage among girls was more than pass percentage among boys.

Students who qualify in the SSC examination will be eligible for admission to Intermediate or Junior College in Telangana. The first year intermediate admission in Telangana will begin from next week.

Students who appeared for the Telangana 10th exam will be able to check their Telangana SSC result from either bse.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in. Students would need their hall ticket number to check their result.

The result will also be available on some private result hosting websites such as Manabadi and India Results. Students can check their result from these websites as well but are advised to cross-check the same from the official website.

The Intermediate results have already been released. In the second year intermediate exam 65 per cent students passed, and in the first year exam 59.8 per cent students passed.

