Telangana SSC Result Today: Live Update

Telangana SSC results will be available at bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

Education | | Updated: May 13, 2019 07:12 IST
Telangana SSC Result Today: Live Update

Telangana SSC or class 10 board exam was held from March 16 to April 2.

New Delhi: 

Directorate of Government Examinations Telangana, also known as the SSC Board, will announce the results today. Telangana SSC result portals-- bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The result will also be available on some private result hosting websites such as Manabadi and India Results.  Telangana SSC or class 10 board exams were held from March 16 to April 2. Last year the result was declared on April 27. Meanwhile, the second year intermediate result (class 12) result has been declared in the State. The exam is conducted by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education and this year only 65% students have qualified the exam and are eligible for higher education courses.


May 13, 2019
07:03 (IST)
Telangana SSC Result Time
As per the latest update from the Board, the Telangana SSC result is expected to be announced at 11.30 am. Students can check their result at the official websites of the Board.
