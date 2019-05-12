Andhra Pradesh 10th Results Expected In Upcoming Week

AP SSC result may be released tomorrow or day after tomorrow

AP 10th Result 2019: Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh is tight-lipped about result declaration date for 10th board examination. The Board has maintained that the result will be released in the upcoming couple of days, refusing to give an exact date. Upon contacting a board official said that AP 10th result may be released tomorrow but if not tomorrow, then it will definitely be released on Tuesday, May 14. As with Intermediate result, the board is expected to make a prior announcement about 10th result declaration.

As per some reports, approximately 6 lakh students had registered for the class 10 board examinations in Andhra Pradesh this year. There were reports that the board has completed the evaluation process and now only needs to upload internal marks which is expected to be completed by May 13. Considering this, it is highly likely that AP SSC result be released on May 14.

This year the evaluation process was slowed down due to the ongoing general elections. In 2018, AP SSC results were released on April 29.

Based on previous years' trends, AP SSC result will first be announced in a press conference and then released on the board's website.

The AP 10th result will be released on the official website for BSEAP - Bseap.org. Students will be able to check their result using their hall ticket number. The result will also be available on some private result portals.

Class 12 or Intermediate results in Andhra Pradesh have already been released. In the Intermediate exam, 72 per cent students passed. The pass percentage among boys was 68 per cent and among girls was 75 per cent.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.