BIEAP To Announce AP Inter Result 2019 Today; Live Updates

AP Inter result will be announced today by BIEAP Secretary

AP Inter Result 2019: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce AP Inter Result 2019 today. The board had concluded the examination for class 11 on March 16 and for class 12 on March 18. More than 10 lakh students in total had appeared for the Inter board exams in Andhra Pradesh this year. Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education is among the few education boards that release board exam results in April. Students who pass in AP Inter exam will move on to the degree program of their choice, while those who don't will be given a chance to clear their exam through AP Inter Supply exam dates of which will be announced soon.

Students who are waiting their Inter exam results today can follow the live updates for AP Inter Result 2019 here.

AP Inter Result 2019 Today: Live Updates

BIEAP will release AP Inter result 2019 at 11 am today

April 12, 9:30 am: 10,17,600 students had appeared for the AP Intermediate examinations, out of which, 5,07,302 are first year students and 5,10,298 are second year students.

April 12, 9:00 am: The AP Inter result will be announced by B Udaya Laxmi, IAS, Secretary, Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) at the AP Secretariat.

April 12, 8:45 am: As per an official notification, AP Inter result 2019 shall be released at 11 am today.

April 12, 8:30 am: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will release AP Inter result for both class 11 and class 12 board exams today.

