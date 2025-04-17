AP Class 10 Results To Be Out On April 22, Check How To Access Scores

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), will announce the results for AP SSC or Class 10 exams on April 22, 2025. Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official website. The results will be hosted on the official website: results.bse.ap.gov.in.



The results will be declared in a press conference. The conference will include details such as the overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance, and the names of toppers.



The AP Class 10 board exams were started on March 17 and concluded on March 31, 2025.

AP SSC Results 2025: Steps to check results on official website:

Visit the official website: bieap-gov.org

On the homepage, click on the 'AP SSC Result 2025' tab

You'll be redirected to the login window

Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth, then click submit

Your AP SSC marksheet will appear on the screen

Download and print a copy for future reference

Students can also check results on NDTV. Here are the steps to check results:

Visit the NDTV education portal: ndtv.com/education/results

Look for the tab specifying Class 10 and Class 12 results

Enter your roll number and other required details

Once submitted, your result will be displayed on the screen

In 2024, BSEAP declared the Class 10 results on April 22. The exams were conducted from March 18 to March 30, 2024. The overall pass percentage stood at 86.69 per cent, with boys securing a pass rate of 84.32 per cent, while girls outperformed them with 89.17 per cent. A total of 6,16,615 students appeared for the exams last year.

