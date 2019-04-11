AP Inter Result Soon @ Bieap.gov.in, Rtgs.ap.gov.in; Here's How to Check

AP Inter result 2019: BIEAP Intermediate result will be released on bieap.gov.in and rtgs.ap.gov.in.

AP Inter result 2019: Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will be releasing the AP Inter result 2019, for the first and second year students on April 12. An official notification said the AP Intermediate results will be released by 11 am. B Udaya Laxmi, IAS, Secretary, Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education will release the AP Inter results 2019 at Room No 209, Block 3, in AP Secretariat on Friday. The students can check the AP Inter result 2019 on the official websites affiliated with the BIEAP, bieap.gov.in and rtgs.ap.gov.in.

The AP intermediate examinations for first and second year students were held from February 27, 2019 to March 16, 2019 and February 28, 2019 to March 18, 2019 respectively.

Last year, BIEAP released the Intermediate results on April 13, 2018. The AP Inter results were released by HRD Minister Ganta Srinivas Rao then.

A total of 10,17,600 students had appeared for the AP Intermediate examinations, in which, 5,07,302 candidates are from the first year while 5,10,298 students sat for second year annual exams

Last year, the AP Inter passing percentage stood at 73.3%.

AP Inter results 2019: Here's How to Check

Candidates who are searching for the AP Intermediate result may follow the steps given here to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website, bieap.gov.in or rtgs.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results 2019 option (link not yet active and there will be separate links for general and vocational candidates)

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Feed in the Login credentials (examination registration details)

Step 5: Submit the details

Step 6: Download your AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results 2019 from next page.

