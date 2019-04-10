AP Intermediate Results Soon: Know Where To Check

AP Inter Result 2019 Soon: Know Where To Check

Andhra Pradesh intermediate results are expected to be released on April 12. More than 10 lakh students took the exam this year held in February-March. The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) which conducted the exam will announce the same under its supervision. The Board has not updated anything regarding the AP inter result on its official website, bieap.gov.in, where it usually notifies exam details. Considering the reports, the AP Inter result will be announced on April 12 at 11 am.

Last year, the Board had declared the AP inter result on various platforms so as to make it easy for all the students check their result conveniently. Usually with only one result hosting portal, the website crashes immediately after the result is declared.

Like last year, the Board is expected to host the AP inter result at RTGS website, Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect, AP Fiber TV and People's First Mobile App.

RTGS implements real time governance and handles important events by adopting the most advanced technology of international standards for governance.

In a first, this year the Board used JnanaBhumi portal for the inter hall tickets. In addition to this, the Board also released the question papers of last year exam in this portal.

Students have to login to the system using their exam roll number and date of birth as login credentials. After the declaration of AP Inter results, candidates should login to the above mentioned websites and mobile apps. Immediately after downloading the intermediate result, candidates should check important entries made in the online result page. Candidates should keep a printout of the result page for future reference, till official marksheet and pass certificate are issued by BIEAP.

