BIEAP Inter Result 2019: Direct Link To Check Your AP Intermediate Result

BIEAP Inter result 2019: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) released the AP Inter first year result and AP Inter second year result today. The AP Intermediate result published by the Board officials in Board office. The results will be available on the official website and also on official apps developed by Andhra Pradesh government. The result will be announced before noon on Friday. The AP Intermediate Board will publish the AP Intermediate result for first year and AP Intermediate result for second year together. The results will be available on bieap.gov.in and rtgs.ap.gov.in.
BIEAP Inter result 2019: Direct Link
AP Inter result 2019: The results will be announced on Friday
The AP state Class 11 and Class 12 result will be released on this link:
After opening this link, you may check for both AP Inter 1st year result and AP Inter 2nd year result.
There will be different links available for both General and Vocational stream students from BIEAP.
Apart from the official websites, the AP results will be released on private portals like Manabadi and Examresults.net.
AP Intermediate result 2019: List of apps
Apart from the official website, the results will be available on following apps created by Andhra Pradesh state:
Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect
AP Fiber TV
People's First Mobile App
AP Inter result 2019: How to check
Follow the steps given here to check your AP results:
Step One: Go to the official website given above
Step Two: Go to the AP Intermediate result links (Different links for General and Vocational streams will be given there)
Step Three: A new page will open
Step Four: Feed in the Login credentials (examination registration details)
Step Five: Submit the details you have entered
Step Six: Download your AP Intermediate results 2019 from next page.
