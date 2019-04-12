BIEAP Inter Result 2019: Direct Link To Check Your AP Intermediate Result

BIEAP Inter result 2019: The AP Intermediate results will be released today

BIEAP Inter result 2019: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) released the AP Inter first year result and AP Inter second year result today. The AP Intermediate result published by the Board officials in Board office. The results will be available on the official website and also on official apps developed by Andhra Pradesh government. The result will be announced before noon on Friday. The AP Intermediate Board will publish the AP Intermediate result for first year and AP Intermediate result for second year together. The results will be available on bieap.gov.in and rtgs.ap.gov.in.

BIEAP Inter result 2019: Direct Link

AP Inter result 2019: The results will be announced on Friday

The AP state Class 11 and Class 12 result will be released on this link:

BIEAP Inter result 2019 direct Link

BIEAP Inter result 2019 direct Link

After opening this link, you may check for both AP Inter 1st year result and AP Inter 2nd year result.

There will be different links available for both General and Vocational stream students from BIEAP.

Apart from the official websites, the AP results will be released on private portals like Manabadi and Examresults.net.

AP Intermediate result 2019: List of apps

Apart from the official website, the results will be available on following apps created by Andhra Pradesh state:

Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect

AP Fiber TV

People's First Mobile App

AP Inter result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your AP results:

Step One: Go to the official website given above

Step Two: Go to the AP Intermediate result links (Different links for General and Vocational streams will be given there)

Step Three: A new page will open

Step Four: Feed in the Login credentials (examination registration details)

Step Five: Submit the details you have entered

Step Six: Download your AP Intermediate results 2019 from next page.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.