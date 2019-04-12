AP Inter Result 2019 Today; Here're List Of Websites, Apps

AP Intermediate result 2019: AP results will be released online on bieap.gov.in or rtgs.ap.gov.in

BIEAP Inter result 2019: Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh or BIEAP will announce the result for AP Inter 1st year and 2nd year examinations today. According to an official announcement, the AP Inter result will be announced on the BIEAP affiliated website and apps at 11:00 am today. The BIEAP result will be announced several official apps apart from the official websites. The neighboring state, Telangana, will however, expected to release both 1st and 2nd year Intermediate result on the third week of April.

AP Intermediate result 2019: List of websites

The AP Intermediate result will be released on these official websites:

bieap.gov.in

rtgs.ap.gov.in

The AP Intermediate first and second year result will also be available on several private results portals like Manabadi and examresults.net.

Students are advised to be ready with their roll number, registration and any other detail mentioned on the admit card.

AP Intermediate result 2019: List of apps

This year the board has taken several steps to make exam results easily accessible to students. This year the result could be accessed not just through result websites but also through following apps:

Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect

AP Fiber TV

People's First Mobile App

Links to download these apps are available on this direct link:

AP Inter result link

Students who pass in the 1st year examination will be promoted to 2nd year intermediate. Such students who are not satisfied with their result can apply for supplementary exam the schedule for which will be announced along with the result declaration.

